Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air has shared the first pictures of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft ahead of taking the delivery of the plane from the US based manufacturer. Akasa Air is expected to receive its first Boeing 737 Max plane by mid-June and plans to launch commercial operations by July, after a delay of almost two months. The airline released the first photographs of its Max plane from the Boeing production facility in the USA's Portland as it gets ready for delivery, wearing the brand's Orange and Purple coloured livery, a new for the Indian market.

India's newest low-cost airline earlier revealed the code sign for its aircrafts - QP. The company will join Jet Airways to fill the Indian skies in H2 2022. While Jet Airways has received its security clearance from the Home Ministry and AOC license from DGCA, Akasa Air is yet to apply the same and can only do so when the air carrier receives the planes from Boeing.

"The airline recently reaffirmed its commitment of being on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and launch commercial operations in India by July 2022," its statement mentioned. Akasa plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focusing on metro to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, it noted.

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation giving the green light to Boeing 737 Max aircraft in late August last year, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021, to purchase 72 Max planes. Akasa Air on Monday said the Max aircraft will be powered by the highly fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.

"Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 Max is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in its dynamic home market," it mentioned.

India's growing economy and expanding population will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for an estimated 1,000 new airplanes in India over the next 20 years, the airline said.

With PTI inputs

