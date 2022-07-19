NewsAviation
AVIATION

SpiceJet to start 26 new domestic flights to THESE cities from July 22

Indian carrier SpiceJet to start 26 new domestic flights from July 22 along with direct flights from Delhi to Nashik, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, and many more, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SpiceJet to start 26 new domestic flights from July 22
  • Airline further introduced direct flights
  • Airline will enhance frequencies on a few air routes

Trending Photos

SpiceJet to start 26 new domestic flights to THESE cities from July 22

Indian carrier SpiceJet on July 19 announced to start 26 new domestic flights from July 22. The airline further introduce direct flights from Delhi to Nashik, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai among others. 

"The airline will also introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur," the airline stated.

The airline said it will enhance frequencies on Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad routes.
"The airline's Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'