SpiceJet

SpiceJet to start broadband internet services on its Boeing 737 Max planes

SpiceJet hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said, reports PTI. 

Image for representation

SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said the airline will induct more Boeing 737 Max aircraft over the next few months and it hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon. The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website. In his email to employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline, Singh said the carrier continues to fly with the highest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the coming months.

"The Boeing 737 Max, the flagship of our fleet, has successfully returned to service and earned rave reviews from passengers. Over the next few months we will induct many more Max aircraft in our fleet with the goal to replace all our older aircraft with the Max," he said.

SpiceXpress, the airline's successful cargo company, will add a substantial number of freighter aircraft further strengthening and consolidating its leadership position in the industry, he mentioned. 

Also read: Saudi Arabia's Flyadeal Airline flew with all-women crew from Riyadh to Jeddah

"We will continue to add new products and new routes to our network this year. SpiceClub, our wonderful loyalty program launched our co-branded credit card recently and we hope to start a broadband internet service onboard our aircraft soon," he said.

SpiceJet's route network will also expand to include unique and exciting new destinations in India and around the world, its CMD noted. He said, "SpiceJet has been specially recognised for the stellar role you have all played in serving your country through the Covid crisis."

"We transported more than 1,00,000 oxygen concentrators to India when they were the most required. We were the first and the largest transporters of Covid vaccines in the country," Singh added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

