Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Flyadeal Airline flew with all-women crew from Riyadh to Jeddah

Saudi aviation history crossed a milestone for women's empowerment as it flew a Flyadeal flight with an all-women crew from Riyadh to Jeddah, reports IANS. 

Image Source: Twitter

For the first time in Saudi aviation history, a flight with an all-women crew operated from Riyadh to Jeddah. It completed a short domestic journey and crossed a milestone for women's empowerment. The flight was operated by flyadeal Airlines, a budget subsidiary of Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia. "For the first time in Saudi aviation history, #flyadeal operated the first flight with an all-female crew, most of whom were Saudis, by the latest A320 aircraft. Flight 117 took off from Riyadh and flew to Jeddah," the airline tweeted.

According to airline spokesman Imad Iskandarani, most of the seven-member crew were from Saudi Arabia, including Yara Jan, who is reportedly also the youngest Saudi female pilot. The country's civil aviation authority, which ratified the announcement, has been working towards expanding roles for women in the sector over the years.

Last year, data showed that women's participation in the state’s workforce rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020, up from 19 per cent in 2016. Saudi Arabia aims to generate an investment of 356 billion riyal ($95 billion) in its aviation sector by 2030.

Also read: Travelling abroad from India? Here's your common Visa queries answered: FAQ

Saudi Arabia’s national aviation sector is working to increase the connectivity from Saudi Arabia to 250 destinations.

The goals include tripling annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade, attracting $100 billion in investment to the region by 2030, installing a new national flag carrier, building a new airport in Riyadh etc.

(With inputs from IANS)

