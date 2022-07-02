A Spicejet aircraft going from Delhi to Jabalpur had to return to Delhi after the cabin crew and passengers on the plane noticed smoke coming out of the aircraft. The incident occurred when the plane was 5,000 ft in the sky. Based on the report the plane safely returned back to the airport, upon return the passengers safely disembarked off the plane.

The video of the incident was shared by ANI, the video shows the cabin filling with smoke and passengers fanning themselves using paper, probably to help them breathe. This is not the first incident a Spicejet plane has come into controversy because of problems in its aircraft. Recently one of the planes from the airlines had to make an emergency landing because it caught fire mid-air due to a birdstrike. There have been multiple such incidents.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk July 2, 2022

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analyzing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

On June 25, a SpiceJet aircraft with a destination of Guwahati had to abort takeoff from Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan international airport because of some technical difficulties. This was after numerous instances of aircraft making emergency landings. Former Bihar MLA Bunty Chaudhary, who was a passenger on the flight, posted a video on social media.

It is to be noted that these incidents with multiple airlines are on a rise even after warnings from the aviation watchdog authority DGCA. Another airline Indigo has also been involved in one such incident of birdstrike.