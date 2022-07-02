NewsAviation
DELHI

Spicejet's troubles continue, plane returns to Delhi after smoke detected in cabin mid-air

The incident occurred on the flight 5,000 ft in the air when it was on its way from Delhi to Jabalpur, passengers on the plane have safely landed. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
  • The plane was 5,000 ft in the sky when the incident occurred
  • The Spicejet flight was going from Delhi to Jabalpur
  • The smoke in the cabin was because of a technical issue

Trending Photos

Spicejet's troubles continue, plane returns to Delhi after smoke detected in cabin mid-air

A Spicejet aircraft going from Delhi to Jabalpur had to return to Delhi after the cabin crew and passengers on the plane noticed smoke coming out of the aircraft. The incident occurred when the plane was 5,000 ft in the sky. Based on the report the plane safely returned back to the airport, upon return the passengers safely disembarked off the plane.

The video of the incident was shared by ANI, the video shows the cabin filling with smoke and passengers fanning themselves using paper, probably to help them breathe. This is not the first incident a Spicejet plane has come into controversy because of problems in its aircraft. Recently one of the planes from the airlines had to make an emergency landing because it caught fire mid-air due to a birdstrike. There have been multiple such incidents.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analyzing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

On June 25, a SpiceJet aircraft with a destination of Guwahati had to abort takeoff from Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan international airport because of some technical difficulties. This was after numerous instances of aircraft making emergency landings. Former Bihar MLA Bunty Chaudhary, who was a passenger on the flight, posted a video on social media.

It is to be noted that these incidents with multiple airlines are on a rise even after warnings from the aviation watchdog authority DGCA. Another airline Indigo has also been involved in one such incident of birdstrike.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?