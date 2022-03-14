Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced new Air India chief

Tata Group has announced Tata Sons' Chairman Natrajan Chandrasekarana will be the new chief of Air India. The announcement comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India.

Tata Group earlier appointed Turkish Airlines former CEO Ilker Ayci as the chief executive of recently acquired Air India, but the announcement met with a lot of opposition in India and a delayed scrutiny from Govt.

N Chandrasekaran is the current Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies. He played a key role in acquiring Air India from Government of India by placing a winning bid.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recently issued a message to the Air India staff. In the message, the chairman said Tata Group is committed to making Air India world class. He also mentioned that the group will work to make Air India best in customer service. "We want AI to be best in class in customer service. We want AI to be the most technologically advanced airline in the world", said N Chandrasekaran.

Air India was handed over to Tata Group on January 27, completing a full circle as the airline returned to the Tata’s after 69 years. Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore.

