SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer, details here

On March 14, SpiceJet announced that it will launch 60 new domestic flights to its fleet this summer. The summer schedule starts from March 27 and ends on October 29.

In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.

"The airline has added 60 new domestic flights to its schedule, including seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies," the statement read.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 percent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule as compared to 22,980 last season, aviation regulator DGCA said.

(With inputs from PTI)

