Thai Airways Plane Carrying 250 Passengers Collides With Eva Airways Aircraft At Tokyo Airport

As per reports, the two aircraft in the incident are reported to be of Eva Airways and Thai Airways, with the latter sustaining damage in the form of a broken winglet.

Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry. No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet - a part at the tip of its plane's right wing - collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway

The collision damaged the Thai airplane's winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight, the airline said. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

Eva was not available for comment immediately. Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the incident.

