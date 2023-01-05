New York-Delhi urinating incident: Action against Air India for not alerting cops?

As per various reports, the Delhi Police is mulling to send a notice to the Tata Group-owned Air India over the recent incident of urination by a man on the New York - Delhi flight on an elderly woman. As per a letter written by the 70-year-old woman to Tata Group Chairman, Air India didn't took any action against the drunk man who urinated on her while she was sitting on her Business Class seat. The incident, that occurred on November 26, 2022, came into light in January 2023. Both Police and DGCA have sought a response from the former national airline of India.

Earlier, the Delhi Police started a manhunt against the accused passenger and found that the person who peed on the female passeger is a Mumbai based businessman and is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Air India on Thursday sent a reply to DGCA's January 4 notice, detailing the incident that happened on board AI 102 flight of November 26, 2022.

As per Air India, the matter has been reported to the Internal Committee in is waiting for the report. Air India also banned the passenger for 30 days from flying on their airline.

With PTI inputs