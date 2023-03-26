Vistara Air Commences Direct Flight Services To Mauritius, Its First Destination In Africa

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has started direct flight services between Mumbai and Mauritius. The 5x weekly service connects India to the island nation in Africa. Mauritius is the 15th international destination, and the first in Africa for Vistara Airline, the full service provider. The airline has deployed its recently inducted A321LR aircraft with a three-class configuration, including the Premium Economy cabin, in addition to Business and Economy Class, on this route, making it the only carrier to offer customers the choice of this cabin class on this route.

The Vistara Flight UK 0241 on Mumbai – Mauritius route will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays at 07:30 hrs and will reach at 12:00 hrs (local time). On the way back from Mauritius – Mumbai, the Flight UK 0242 will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays at 13:30 hrs and will land at 21:00 hrs (IST).

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are delighted to take India’s finest airline to Africa, as we launch operations to Mauritius. The long-standing relations and strong trade ties between the two countries, in addition to the growing tourism potential of the destination, make it a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that customers will appreciate having the option of experiencing Vistara’s award-winning product and services on this sector.”

Vistara said they will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards.

The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’, at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.