'Welcoming youngest passenger ever...', says Delhi Airport after woman delivers baby pre-flight

Delhi Airport witnessed a rare event after a woman delivered a baby at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The woman at the airport went into actual labour pain before she was supposed to board a flight for Karnataka's Hubbali. The airport authorities shared the update on the incident via their official Twitter handle. They also informed that this is the first time a baby has been born at the Delhi Airport. To be specific, the baby was delivered at the Medanta Facility of Terminal 3 at the airport.

The woman was supposed to get on Indigo flight 6E-5624, which was scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 of the airport. However, the nine-month pregnant woman, prior to the boarding, went into labour. Later on, she was rushed to the Medanta healthcare centre in the airport and gave birth to a baby at the airport.

Based on reports, the child was delivered normally, and both the child and mother were doing good after the due procedure. Celebrating the first-of-its-kind incident at the Delhi Airport, the airport authorities wrote on Twitter, "Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well."

Addressing the post, many of the netizens commented on the post, appreciating the efforts of the airport authorities. One of the passengers wrote, "Nice to know that, and congratulations to mom and family." While other suggested that the airport authorities should give the newborn free entry and travel should be free for him. The user said, "Lifetime AEP (Airport Entry pass) and free travel should be given to the newborn aviator."