Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Mumbai-Gwalior direct flight services

In a bid to offer an improved air travel experience to citizens of Gwalior, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated a direct flight route to Mumbai, a release confirms. The new non-stop Mumbai-Gwalior flight will extend better connectivity to these cities, and it is anticipated to increase the opportunities for the Gwalior folks in terms of trade, commerce, and tourism, the release adds. In the inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Scindia said, “the launch of air connectivity between the economic capital of India, Mumbai, and Gwalior, a storehouse of history & culture, is a big step towards the Prime Minister`s vision of connecting every corner of the country through air services.”

He further emphasized the growing potential of Gwalior as a hub for industrialisation, and that the new air route will provide a time-saving travel option to citizens and promote new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. On this occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia`s efforts have led to increasing civil aviation facilities in the country. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of airports in the country is expanding and work on the modernisation of existing airports is being taken up.

Tomar said that Gwalior airport is also being constructed in a new way which is an achievement for all of us. He said that start of these new flights between Gwalior and Mumbai would give an impetus to Gwalior`s development and business relations between the two cities.

Also read - Indian Air force inducts first batch of EVs, flags off Tata Nexon electric SUVs

A couple of weeks back, Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the flight operations of Alliance Air in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Alliance Air will start its flight operations between Lilabari, Ziro, Shillong, Imphal, and Mizoram. These flights will connect the country’s north-eastern province with other parts.