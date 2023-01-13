topStoriesenglish
'Woman peed on her own...': Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India 'peegate', tells Delhi Court

The claim from the accused Shankar Mishra came at the trails of the scandalous incident occurred on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 of last year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

'Woman peed on her own...': Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India 'peegate', tells Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of peeing on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, made a shocking U-turn and claimed in court in Delhi on Friday that he did not conduct the foul act. The claim by his attorney, which was made for the first time since the scandalous incident occurred on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 of last year, contradicts the accusations made against the accused by some fellow passengers and even a series of WhatsApp conversations he had with the victim woman, which suggested the scandalous incident did in fact occur.

“I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to the prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat.

Also read: 'Flying on Air India...' Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal takes a jibe at Air India 'urination' incident

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case, the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain,” defence advocate told court. The judge was hearing Delhi police's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

With PTI inputs

