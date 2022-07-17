India's badminton star PV Sindhu clinched the women`s singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament after beating China`s Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in the final, which lasted for 58 minutes in Singapore, on Sunday (July 17). This is her third title of the year after she won the Syed Modi International in January and the Swiss Open in March, which were BWF Super 300-level meets. She received congratulatory tweets from everywhere for her stupendous achievement. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to congratulate the two-time Olympics medallist.

"I congratulate P.V. Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," Modi tweeted.



"Heartiest congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the Singapore Open 2022 tournament for the first time. Your resilience and enthusiasm are inspiring. May you continue to bring glory and pride to our country," said the President of India in a tweet.



The Sports Minister felt that the star Indian badminton player is looking in great form with her third title of the year.



"A stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch her first-ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi. With her third title of 2022, @PvSindhu1 is looking in great form!" said Thakur in a tweet.



Meanwhile, Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Sindu on her achievement.



"Bravo! Absolutely brilliant performance. Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning #SingaporeOpenSuper500. You have once again made us proud!," said Sarma in a tweet.

"Keep shining and keep inspiring with many such victories #SingaporeOpen @BAI_Media," he added.



Before Sindhu, the last time an Indian won the Singapore Open was in 2017 when B Sai Praneeth clinched the men`s singles title. Saina Nehwal won the women`s singles title