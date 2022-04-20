हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PV Sindhu

WATCH: PV Sindhu grooves on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast song Arabic Kuthu

The song Arabic Kuthu from the film Beast, starring massively popular actor Thalapathy Vijay, is creating buzz all over the world. 

WATCH: PV Sindhu grooves on Thalapathy Vijay&#039;s Beast song Arabic Kuthu
Source: Twitter

Since its release, the song has garnered 323 million views on Youtube and is among the India Top 50 songs on Spotify. 

Since its release, the song has garnered 323 million views on Youtube and is among the India Top 50 songs on Spotify.

The song has become an instant hit on social media as well. People are making Reels on the song and ae enjoying dancing on it. 

Quite recently Sunrisers Hyderabad players led by spinner Washington Sundar recreated the song with three other players from the team. 

Joining the trend is two-time Olympics medal winning Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who had previously posted a Reel on another viral song 'Kacha Badam'. 

Her Reel posted was almost a day ago and so far as got several likes. And the number of views are already in lakhs and are only increasing.

Fans, of course, are liking the moves from star shuttler who comes from Hyderabad of India. 

Watch her moves here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Sindhu is wearing a white top and jeans and the backdrop looks like that of the terrace of her house. 

Sindhu is a tough competitor on the court but off it, she likes to enjoy her life and is not behind when it comes following a viral trend on social media. 

She is an avid Instagram user and these videos are proof that she is winning it everywhere, be it on or off the court. 

