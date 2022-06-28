New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will open in theatres on August 11, 2022. The superstar recently met Bhojpuri top actress Akshara Singh and danced with her on a Laal Singh Chaddha track - Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, a love song by the ever melodious Arijit Singh.

AAMIR KHAN'S DANCE WITH AKSHARA SINGH

The Bhojpuri siren's long-cherished dream of meeting Aamir Khan was fulfilled and she took to her Instagram handle to share the priceless moments with her fans. She posted a picture first with the caption: Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didnt feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together.

In another post, she shared a dance video with Khan, writing: This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!!

Akshara's romantic dance with Aamir went viral for all the right reasons and many commented on their sweet reel chemistry.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA RELEASE

Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, with the screenplay by Eric Roth and adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.