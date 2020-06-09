हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's this throwback Bhojpuri song is again catching up on YouTube - Watch

Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits.

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua&#039;s this throwback Bhojpuri song is again catching up on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actors Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have featured together in several movies and delivered many hit songs. One of their throwback songs titled 'Nayi Jhulni Ke Chhaiya' from the film Nirahua Hindustani has gone viral on YouTube.

It has garnered 21,763,506 views so far. Watch 'Nayi Jhulni Ke Chhaiya' song here:

Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits. Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' in 2014.

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadavbhojpuri videosBhojpuri songs
