Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in her new fit avatar, poses in an ivory saree—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey looks absolutely stunning after losing all the extra kilos. Recently, she shared her saree picture on Instagram and we must say, she looks mind-blowing.

An avid social media user that Aamrapali is, she took to the photo-sharing site and posted a picture of hers wearing an ivory saree. The actress has lost oodles of weight and now looks super fit. Check out her photo:

We really like Aamrapali's new avatar!

Hailed as the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. But on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua remains the hot favourite amongst cine buffs.

She has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

Aamrapali will also be seen as a judge on Big Ganga channel's TV show 'Memsaab No. 1'.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.