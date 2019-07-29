Akanksha Awasthi grooves to Kala Chashma on her wedding-Watch video

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Awasthi tied the knot with a Lucknow-based businessman Vivek Kumar recently. The actress shared a video from her wedding in which she can be seen dancing on popular Katrina Kaif number Kala Chashma.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Akanksha Awasthi is barely one film old in the Bhojpuri industry but she is on a roll. After romancing Khesari Lal Yadav in blockbuster 'Dabang Sarkar', Akanksha is all set to romance star actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu in her next film. As per reports, Akanksha has been roped in opposite Chintu in his upcoming production film 'Vivaah'.

Akanksha, who made her 'Dabang Sarkar' recently, received mostly positive reviews for her performance and acting from all over. And because of her professionalism, she has already become a favourite of many Bhojpuri filmmakers who want to cast her in their films.

'Vivaah' is a social-family drama and is being directed by Manjul Thakur and Akanksha plays a key role in the film. The shooting of the film recently began in Raipur.