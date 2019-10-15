Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh shares pic with her 'craziest' Majnu

close

Akshara Singh

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh is all set to star in Laila Majnu alongside superstar Pardeep Pandey. The actress shared the picture with her co-star on Instagram and called him her craziest Majnu.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshara wrote, "LAILA and her most craziest lover MAJNU COMING SOON
#comingsoon #lailamajnu #trailer #is releasing #on #this #18thoct #give #your #blessings #and #love #to #our #film #loveyouall #positivevibes #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer of the film will be unveiled on October 18.

Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 653k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army. The stunning actress began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.

