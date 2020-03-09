Holi 2020: These blockbuster Bhojpuri songs of Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh will set the party mood

New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, and ahead of it, the Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs to set the party mood for people across the country. Believe it not, Bhojpuri songs are played on every occasion be it any state and Holi track, in particular, are people's favourite. This year, like always, Bhojpuri superstars like Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav has released some hit tracks on Holi and they are getting a blockbuster response on YouTube. Just recently, Nirahua and Aamrapali's 'Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hajar Gaari' crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

So, as we celebrate Holi with full fervour, let's take a round-up of these Bhojpuri songs and let the party roll:

Nirahua and Aamrapali's 'Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hajar Gaari':

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's 'Kamariya Hila Rai Hai':

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad':

Aamrapali and Pravesh Lal's 'Holi Mein Daleda Please':

Aamrapali's 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar':

Akshara Singh's 'Private Romance':

Aamrapali's 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho':

Khesari's and Poonam Dubey's 'Khasi Kine Ke Bahane':

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated across the globe with full fervour. The festival falls in the month of Phalgun. On the eve of Holi, Holika Dahan is organised.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Holi!