Khesari Lal Yadav's viral Bhojpuri song 'Maugi Khele PUBG' crosses 100 mn views on YouTube - Watch

It has been directed by Jitu Bhojpuriya and produced by Khesari Music World.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's blockbuster song 'Maugi Khele PUBG' has gone viral on YouTube. With over 100 million views, the track has hit the right chord with Bhojpuri cine buffs.

'Maugi Khele PUBG' has garnered around 133,252,101 views on YouTube so far. It was uploaded by Khesari Music World on June 10, 2020. 

Watch 'Maugi Khele PUBG' song here: 

It has been directed by Jitu Bhojpuriya and produced by Khesari Music World. The song also stars Chandani Singh. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, composed by Shankar Singh and the lyrics are penned by Sonu Sudhakar.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

 

