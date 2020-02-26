Lauren Gottlieb 'freaks out' in excitement as 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', her Holi song with Pawan Singh, sets YouTube on fire

New Delhi: International dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb just cannot hold her excitement as her maiden collaboration with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has proved to be a hit. The duo has teamed up for a Holi-special song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' and within just two days of its release, the track has set YouTube on fire - 14,190,020 views in 48 hours. Yes, you read that right. It is currently trending on #1 on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, an excited Lauren said, "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai... TRENDING #1. I'm totally freaking out right now. I've never trended #1. It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much. So glad you are loving it. This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER. LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN."

"The entire team just killed it!!!! Guys, we shot this song in just 1 day. Usually, something like this would take 3 days. The team worked so hard shooting for 20 hours straight. God bless them all," she added.

In case you haven't watched 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', here you go:

Not just YouTube, 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' is also keeping TikTok abuzz with sensational dance videos.

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. It is a peppy Holi track. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev, respectively.