हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Lauren Gottlieb 'freaks out' in excitement as 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', her Holi song with Pawan Singh, sets YouTube on fire

 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', within just two days of its release, has got 14,190,020 views.

Lauren Gottlieb &#039;freaks out&#039; in excitement as &#039;Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai&#039;, her Holi song with Pawan Singh, sets YouTube on fire
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@Singhpawan999

New Delhi: International dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb just cannot hold her excitement as her maiden collaboration with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has proved to be a hit. The duo has teamed up for a Holi-special song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' and within just two days of its release, the track has set YouTube on fire - 14,190,020 views in 48 hours. Yes, you read that right. It is currently trending on #1 on YouTube. 

Taking to Instagram, an excited Lauren said, "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai... TRENDING #1. I'm totally freaking out right now. I've never trended #1. It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much. So glad you are loving it. This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER. LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN."

"The entire team just killed it!!!! Guys, we shot this song in just 1 day. Usually, something like this would take 3 days. The team worked so hard shooting for 20 hours straight. God bless them all," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai  TRENDING #1 @youtubeindia!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m totally freaking out right now. I’ve never trended #1!!!  It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much!!!!  So glad you are loving it!!!!!! This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER!!!!!!! LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN!!!!!!!!! . The entire team just killed it!!!! Guys we shot this song in just 1 day  Usually something like this would take 3 days. The team worked so hard shooting for 20 hours straight. God bless them all. . Star/Hero/Singer - @singhpawan999 Director/Choreographer - @BeingMudassarkhan DOP - @vishalsinhadop Music Label - @jjustmusicofficial Producer - @jackkybhagnani Producer - @dhanukadeesha Singer - @payaldevofficial Lyricist - @itsme_mmohsin Production - @adityadevmusic Agency - @xxlstudioworks @jasonglenk My Hair/Make Up - @myrrajainmua

A post shared by (@laurengottlieb) on

In case you haven't watched 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai', here you go:

Not just YouTube, 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' is also keeping TikTok abuzz with sensational dance videos.

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. It is a peppy Holi track. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev, respectively. 

Tags:
Pawan SinghLauren GottliebKamariya Hila Rahi Hai
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's chemistry in latest Holi song 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari' is unmissable! Watch

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Delhi Riots: Zee News Exclusive from Ground Zero | Delhi News | Delhi Clashes