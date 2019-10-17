close

Monalisa

Monalisa burns the dance floor with her sultry moves on Shahid Kapoor's 'Udta Punjab' song—Watch

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa burns the dance floor with her sultry moves on Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Udta Punjab&#039; song—Watch
New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has several blockbuster movies and dance numbers to her credit. She has had the privilege of working with the best ones from Bhojpuri movie industry and remains a popular celebrity on social media.

In her recent Instagram post, Monalisa can be seen grooving to the beats of Shahid Kapoor's 'Udta Punjab' title track. Her caption reads: “Burning the dance floor with our moves... with #udtapunjab .... @gulenaghmakhan #partytime #masti #fun #dance #music.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video has been viewed by 63,456 users so far.

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit

