Monalisa

Monalisa flaunts her glamourous avatar in a racer-back emerald green gown—See pic

The actress, who is also an avid social media user, never really misses out on updating her page regularly. 

Monalisa flaunts her glamourous avatar in a racer-back emerald green gown—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is famous in the Bhojpuri film industry. She started off in movies back 1997 and has been a part of many blockbuster hits. Last year, the sizzling actress moved from Bhojpuri cinema to television—something which worked well for her professionally.

The actress has also worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars. Monalisa's journey in television shows has been quite a success. She plays an evil character in a popular daily soap and has bagged another show on the same channel. Fans have showered their love on her and hailed her performance.

The actress, who is also an avid social media user, never really misses out on updating her page regularly. Her recent picture has got us hooked as she flaunts her hour-glass figure in a body-hugging emerald green gown.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hope you are following me on this cool app @helo_app http://m.helo-app.com/s/MdMmbsx

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona's racer-back gown channels her inner glam diva.

The picture has already got as many as 44, 978 likes on Instagram. She has a fan army of over 1.7 million followers on the photo-sharing site. With so much love and support pouring in by the fans, Mona's surely going to reach for the stars.

She got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.

 

Monalisa, antara biswas, monalisa pics, Monalisa photos, bhojpuri actress, Monalisa Instagram
