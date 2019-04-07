Monalisa shares a pic holding dumbbells on World Health Day-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is a major fitness freak, posted a special picture on World Health Day. The actress can be seen posing in a gym suit with dumb-bells in her hand.

Mona, through her picture, is encouraging people to stay fit on World Health Day. Check it out:

The talented actress is currently seen as a supernatural character in tv show. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona graced the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.