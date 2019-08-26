Rani Chatterjee looks ethereal in a black ensemble- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee posted a picture of herself in a black ensemble and her fans cannot stop gushing over it. In the picture, Rani poses in a barren land.

Sharing the pictures, Rani wrote, "BEUTYFULL things happen in your life when you distance yourself from all the Negative things #lifestyle #beutyfullgirl #life #positivethoughts #instalove #fblove #photoshoots #instamood."

On the work front, Rani is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.