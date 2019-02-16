हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee sizzles in a red saree—Pic

Her latest posthas  her looking drop dead gorgeous in a red saree.

Rani Chatterjee sizzles in a red saree—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and is often in limelight due to her Instagram posts. The actress regularly posts on the social media app and has a huge fan following. Rani believes in following a healthy lifestyle and often shares workout videos and pics that inspire people to hit the gym right away.

Her latest post, however, has her looking drop dead gorgeous in a red saree.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial)

She captioned the pic as, “LOG TO KAHEGE LOGO KA KAAM HAI KEHNA...

KISI METTER ME KAHO TO BHI MUDDA NAA KAHO TO BHI EK BADA MUDDA ..EK KALAKAAR KYA KARE.”

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

