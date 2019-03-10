Rani Chatterjee's latest video will leave you in splits—Watch

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked in a number of hit films and has an ocean of fans who are always there to support her. The actress is quite active on social media app Instagram and her pics and videos often go viral.

Rani is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout pics and videos, inspiring her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Her latest video, however, will leave you in splits!

Check it out here:

Rani made debut in Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She also featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.