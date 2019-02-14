Rani Chatterjee's Valentine's Day wish is unmissable—Pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. She often shares details about her professional and personal life on social media platform Instagram and keep her fanbase updated. She has a mammoth fan-following who eagerly await her posts.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th every year and is a day dedicated solely to love. On this special occasion, Rani took to Instagram and extended her wishes.

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Happy Valentine's day”

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.