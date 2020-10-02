Bihar assembly election 2020: 'Mahagathbandhan'' finalises seat-sharing deal; Congress to contest on 70 seats, Left 30

Patna: The seat-sharing for "Mahagathbandhan" has been finalised ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, sources said on Friday adding that Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats.

According to news agency ANI, Lalu Yadav’s RJD will give 70 seats to Congress but will not let them have a seat of their choice. Senior NDA leaders also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring all poll-related matters with officials.

According to an announcement by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Sunil Arora, the Bihar assembly election 2020 will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 amid strict COVID-19 protocols and results for all seats will be announced on November 10.

Live TV

"Bihar assembly election 2020 will be held in three phases from October 28 and November 7, and the counting of votes will be held on November 10," the CEC had said.

“In the first phase, elections will be held in 71 Assembly constituencies. In the second phase, 94 Assembly constituencies will go to polls. In the third phase, polling will be held in 78 Assembly constituencies,” the CEC said in a press conference adding that ''the counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.''