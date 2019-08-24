Bihar MLA Anant Singh likely to be taken to Patna; police to seek transit remand

Patna: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a local court in Delhi on Friday after being charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, may be taken to Patna for questioning in connection with th recovery of AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets from his ancestral residence recently.

According to reports, the Bihar Police are likely to request the Delhi's Saket for Anant Singh's transit remand so that he can be taken to his home state for further questioning.

If the demand is accepted by the court, the Mokama legislator may be taken to Bihar capital. After being on the run for several days, the gangster-politician had surrendered before Delhi's Saket court on Friday.

Singh had been absconding since August 17 night after an AK-47 rifle, grenades and bullets were recovered during a raid on his ancestral residence.

The gangster-politician had earlier released a video in which he had claimed that he will surrender in the court as he has full faith in the judiciary, and not before the police.

In the latest video, which was released on Thursday night, the Independent MLA from Mokama made some serious allegations against the Patna Police and said that JDU MP Lalan Singh, Minister Neeraj Kumar and Barh ASP Lipi Singh have conspired against him.

Accusing Lalan Singh, Anant claimed that the JDU MP got weapons placed in his house of which he was unaware. The Independent MLA further alleged, "Lalan was planning to install a weapon using a rope inside my body so that he could get another set of charges framed against me".

The Patna police had on Sunday issued a lookout notice against the gangster-politician. In raids at the MLA’s properties recently, the police had recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, grenades and bullets. After the weapons were recovered from his ancestral residence, Singh was charged under the UAPA, Arms and Explosives Act.

According to the police, the weapons recovered from Singh’s residence might have been used in some big incidents. The police are also trying to ascertain if there was any connection with an old case of smuggling AK-47 assault rifles in Munger district of Bihar.

When senior police officials reached his official residence in Patna on Saturday, they discovered that the controversial MLA was not there. During the search, the police recovered Singh’s official mobile phone from his residence. Since then, several police teams had been searching for the absconding MLA and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to ensure the arrest of Anant Singh.

On Sunday night, the Mokama MLA had released two back-to-back videos claiming that he was not absconding but is just visiting an ailing friend.

He had also alleged that Lipi Singh was trying to frame him. The controversial MLA claimed that he will surrender before a court within three-four days in the videos.