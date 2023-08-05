1 Year of Darlings: Vijay Varma Is Grateful For The Love Received By 'Hamza'

New Delhi: Vijay Varma, an actor well known to carve himself as per the character required, is currently one of the most admired actors in the industry. His antics for playing twisted characters like a chameleon on screen, that fits perfectly according to the environment around, is what keeps the viewers ever ready to watch him on screen.

As his hit film, ‘Darlings’ completes one year of release, ‘Hamza’ will continue to live in the hearts of many. Vijay Varma embodied the character of Hamza so flawlessly that the audience was completely sold due to his performance! To play an abusive and alcoholic husband with a subtle balance of psychotic and sane would’ve been a task but not for Vijay. In an interview during the promotions, his co-actor as well as producer of Darlings, (her debut as a producer) Alia Bhatt who also played the role of his wife revealed that when they were finalising the script, she knew that the perfect fit for this character would be Vijay Varma.

His performance as Hamza was indeed one that kept the audience intrigued and horrified of what his next move in the movie would be. He took to social media with a snippet from the movie. In the caption, he wrote, " One year of #Darlings

So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew @jasmeet_k_reen @netflix_in @redchilliesent "



Speaking about the film, Vijay said, “One year of darlings! Feels like it was yesterday. I am so happy with how the audience loved the film.. especially women who felt seen/heard through this story. I share my happiness with the team especially jasmeet who wrote and made such an original story and characters. Thank you Darlings, for making me your darling!"

Though the movie has completed one year of release, it’s one of the movies that will be remembered by the people forever.

On the work front, after ‘Darlings’, he delivered back to back stellar performances with ‘Dahaad’ , ‘Lust stories 2’ and his most recent show, ‘Kaalkoot’. It definitely is The Year of Vijay Varma, with a string of superlative performances!! He will be next seen in ‘Devotion of suspect’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ and the much anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’!