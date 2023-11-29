12th Fail Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Rakes In Rs 50 Cr In 6th Week

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial '12th Fail' has crossed the 50 cr net mark in its 6th week. Vikrant Massey-starrer has totaled to 50.68 cr net signaling a resounding success for content-driven cinema. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, this real-life tale has not only captured hearts but also emerged as a triumph at the box office.

The film's success underscores the growing appreciation among moviegoers for narratives that resonate with authenticity and substance. "12th Fail" has become a testament to the power of word of mouth, as its compelling storyline stirred conversations across the country, contributing significantly to its sustained success.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial prowess, coupled with the stellar performances of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has transformed this mid-sized film into a box office sensation. The film's journey from its release to crossing the 50 crores net milestone exemplifies the impact of compelling storytelling in the world of cinema.

As the film continues to captivate audiences nationwide, "12th Fail" stands as a shining example of the enduring appeal and success that content-driven films can achieve in the contemporary film industry.

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.