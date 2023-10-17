69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Bags Best Actress, Allu Arjun Books Best Actor

New Delhi: The 69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023 is taking place today, October 17. The winners are receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday. The actress arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

"Gratitude in my heart , Honored to receive my first National Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' and Special thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali." Alia bhatt shared in an interaction with DD. #NFAWithDD | #NFA | #NFDC | #GangubaiKathiawadi | @aliaa08 | @MIB_India | @official_dff pic.twitter.com/BDCaaFO8sw — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) October 17, 2023

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Also, South Superstar Allu Arjun won Best Actor for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.