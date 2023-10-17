trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676571
NewsEntertainmentMovies
NATIONAL AWARDS

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Bags Best Actress, Allu Arjun Books Best Actor

The winners are receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Bags Best Actress, Allu Arjun Books Best Actor Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The 69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023 is taking place today, October 17. The winners are receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday. The actress arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Also, South Superstar Allu Arjun won Best Actor for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?