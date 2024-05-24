New Delhi: Sudipto Sen's political thriller Bastar: The Naxal Story opens with a chilling scene where a husband's patriotic act of flag hoisting on August 15 at a school culminates in his gruesome dismemberment into 32 pieces. This powerful introduction sets the scene for a film that boldly explores the harsh realities of the Naxalite insurgency.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film's story goes deep into the human suffering caused by this conflict, revealing the hidden tragedies that have scarred India's history. As it premieres on ZEE5, Bastar is a thought-provoking film which will force you to reconsider your views and empathy.

The relevance of this film is underscored by recent revelations from the Chhattisgarh Government, which informed the Supreme Court that Naxalism ranks third globally in terms of fatalities, following ISIS and Boko Haram. This insurgency has claimed over 15,000 lives among Indian Army officers, a figure that shadows the 8,738 Indian Army personnel lost in the Indo-Pak conflicts.

Additionally, the death toll in Naxal-affected states exceeds that of conflict-ridden Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the severe and widespread impact on both military and civilian populations. Historically, The Naxalite movement is rooted in communist ideology, which is said to have caused 100 million deaths globally over the past century. In 2007, Naxalism affected over half of India’s 29 states, covering 40% of the country's geography.

These statistics illustrate the deeply rooted and pervasive nature of the insurgency. Bastar: The Naxal Story offers a compelling portrayal of these harsh realities, providing a narrative that reflects the ongoing struggle and resilience of those affected by this violent conflict.

