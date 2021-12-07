हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF

Adheera is back: Sanjay Dutt finishes dubbing for 'KGF2', shares photo

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, 'KGF 2' will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Adheera is back: Sanjay Dutt finishes dubbing for &#039;KGF2&#039;, shares photo

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt has wrapped up his dubbing part for 'KGF: Chapter 2'. On Tuesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dubbing session. He posted a photograph of him sitting in a dubbing studio.

Along with the post, Sanjay wrote, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022." 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part`s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. 

The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGFKGF 2Sanjay DuttKannada blockbusterraveen tandon
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to film in Moscow for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Must Watch

PT11M9S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 07, 2021