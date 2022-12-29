Adivi Sesh gives sneak peek of his most awaited project 'G2'

NEW DELHI: Adivi Sesh, the actor behind one of the most critically acclaimed and commercial films of 2022 namely Major and Hit 2, has shared a sneak peek of his most awaited project till date, 'G2'. The first installation of Goodachari was a huge success and captivated the audiences.

The actor has dropped the first glimpse of 'G2' and we cannot keep calm! The poster is quite intense and has taken the internet by storm. The poster shows the lead actor Adivi Sesh holding a gun that really looks stellar and quite impressive.

Netizens are very curious to know what awaits on January 9, 2023 as the poster says. Part 1 of the same franchise was an intriguing spy thriller that took the audience by surprise.

Adivi Sesh who was outstanding in the 2022 starrer biographical action thriller Major, has emerged as one of the best Pan India Stars and we really can’t wait to see his new avtaar on 9th January 2023.