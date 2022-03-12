हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai's photo from shelved film goes viral on internet, see pic

'Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke' starred Aishwarya Rai, Suniel Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film was shot almost 70-75 per cent before it got shelved. 

Aishwarya Rai&#039;s photo from shelved film goes viral on internet, see pic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai and Suniel Shetty were once roped in for Shashilal Nair's 'Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke'. The film also starred Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. The cast had shot for almost 70-75 per cent of the film, before it got shelved. As per reports, director Nair opted out of the project midway. After Shashilal, Lateef Binny took the director’s chair but the film did not see the light of day.

Now, years later, a photo of Aishwarya from the film has gone viral on the internet. The photo shows Aishwarya looking scared as she faces Ashutosh Rana’s half-man, half-animal avatar. The film, which went on the floors in 1996, had Aishwarya playing the role of a garage owner, while Ashutosh played a half-human, half-animal character.

As the photo was circulated online, many users refused to believe the man in the picture is Ashutosh Rana. An Instagram user wrote, "I thought it was Feroz Khan."

Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of Aishwarya, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.  Earlier this month, her first look from the film was unveiled by the makers. In Mani Ratnam’s film, she will be seen in the character of Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

'Ponniyin Selvan: I', is scheduled to be released on 30 September 2022.

On the other hand, Shashilal K Nair has helmed films like 'Parivaar' (1987), 'Angaar' (1992), 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002) and 'One 2 ka 4' (2001).

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchanviral photoAishwarya viral picBollywod viralAshutosh RanaShashilal NairSuniel ShettyHum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke
Next
Story

Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files', Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv