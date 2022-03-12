Aishwarya Rai's photo from shelved film goes viral on internet, see pic

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai and Suniel Shetty were once roped in for Shashilal Nair's 'Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke'. The film also starred Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. The cast had shot for almost 70-75 per cent of the film, before it got shelved. As per reports, director Nair opted out of the project midway. After Shashilal, Lateef Binny took the director’s chair but the film did not see the light of day.

Now, years later, a photo of Aishwarya from the film has gone viral on the internet. The photo shows Aishwarya looking scared as she faces Ashutosh Rana’s half-man, half-animal avatar. The film, which went on the floors in 1996, had Aishwarya playing the role of a garage owner, while Ashutosh played a half-human, half-animal character.

As the photo was circulated online, many users refused to believe the man in the picture is Ashutosh Rana. An Instagram user wrote, "I thought it was Feroz Khan."

Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of Aishwarya, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'. Earlier this month, her first look from the film was unveiled by the makers. In Mani Ratnam’s film, she will be seen in the character of Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

'Ponniyin Selvan: I', is scheduled to be released on 30 September 2022.

On the other hand, Shashilal K Nair has helmed films like 'Parivaar' (1987), 'Angaar' (1992), 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002) and 'One 2 ka 4' (2001).