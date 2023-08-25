Akelli Full HD Movie Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha Leaked On Torrent Sites, Tamilrockers, Telegram

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's spine-chilling thriller Akelli which opened in cinemas today has been hit by piracy. According to Latestly.com, Akelli full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movie among others.

AKELLI FULL MOVIE LEAKED ONLINE?

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest thriller Akelli has reportedly been leaked online and is the latest victim of piracy. The movie is available for free download on various notorious sites such as Tamilrockers, and Telegram among others. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's big commercial outing - Dream Girl 2 also fell prey to the deadly menace of piracy on the day of its release.



Both films were released on the same day - August 25, 2023.

'Akelli' is directed by Filmmaker Pranay Meshram and is a spine-chilling emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman, a production by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz.

It highlights the theme of bravery, resilience, liberation, and survival. The movie features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Jais, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous in pivotal parts.

OTHER MOVIES HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has also been leaked online. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)