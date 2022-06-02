Dehradun: 'Samrat Prithviraj' - a Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar which releases on Friday (June 3) will be tax free in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement on Thursday. Sharing the information on social media, the Chief Minister said,"People must see this film based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and full of the spirit of patriotism and valour."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also declared the movie tax-free.

Originally titled Prithviraj, the film was renamed as Samrat Prithviraj following a court litigation filed by Karni Sena a week ahead of its scheduled release. In March 2022, Karni Sena started protesting against the film, seeking assurance from the makers that the film would not tamper the historic facts.

The film with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles releases in theatres in - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on June 3. Manushi, who is making her acting debut with the film, will be seen as Princess Sanyogita. For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the original choice for roles of Prithviraj and Sanyogita.

Akshay had said that the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata". "Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor had said, according to a press release.

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, the film has been banned in Kuwait and Omar due to unknown reasons, and put on hold in Qatar.

