Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's latest outing Kesari has had a massive opening at the Box Office. The historical drama has struck the right chord with the audience.

Kesari has become the highest opener of 2019, leaving behind films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and Captain Marvel.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on ... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz."

Adarsh also stated that the film is the second biggest opener of Akshay’s career. “Top *Opening Day* biz - 2019... 1. #Kesari Rs 21.50 cr [Thu] 2. #GullyBoy Rs 19.40 cr [Thu] 3. #TotalDhamaal Rs 16.50 cr 4. #CaptainMarvel Rs 13.01 cr Note: Rs 10 cr+ openers. India biz. #Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s second biggest opener, after #Gold [Rs 25.25 cr; #IndependenceDay],” he wrote in his tweet.

Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari is the story of an army of 21 Sikhs, who fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

In the film, Akshay steps into the shoes of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

'Kesari' stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Both the actors have been paired opposite each other for the first time.

The film is helmed by Anurag Singh and has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh