MISSION RANIGANJ

Akshay Kumar-Starrer Mission Raniganj‘s Victory Anthem 'Jeetenge' Is All Set To Elevate Excitement, To Release Tomorrow

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Akshay Kumar-Starrer Mission Raniganj‘s Victory Anthem 'Jeetenge' Is All Set To Elevate Excitement, To Release Tomorrow Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Riding high on a wave of positive feedback ever since it's release, Pooja Entertainment's latest release, ‘Mission Raniganj’, has struck a chord with audiences across the nation. The film's engaging storyline and stellar performances have generated a buzz, thanks to growing extraordinary word-of-mouth reviews. 

Adding to the excitement, a new music video titled 'Jeetenge,' featuring the versatile Akshay Kumar, is poised to make its grand release tomorrow. This powerful anthem song promises to be a rallying cry for victory, igniting the spirits of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

With praises pouring in and the film garnering immense love, the 'Jeetenge' song is set to amplify the fervor surrounding ‘Mission Raniganj’ this week. The song boasts the power-packed vocals of B-Praak, creating a symphony that resonates with the film's theme of triumph. 

Notably, 'Jeetenge' marks the second collaboration after 'Teri Mitti' song between the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and B-Praak, and fans are eagerly awaiting this musical spectacle.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.

