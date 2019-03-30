हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' maintains box office dominance—Check out collections

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; maintains box office dominance—Check out collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' hit the screens on the occasion of Holi this year and sent cash registers ringing from day one. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and has emerged a box office success. By minting Rs 100 crores in just one week, the film became the highest grosser of 2019 so far.

In spite of new releases this week, 'Kesari' continues to dominate the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Kesari fares better than new releases... North circuits continue to drive the biz... Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz.”

The film is based on the battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought bravely against 10,000 Afghans. It is a tribute to the valour of the Sikh soldiers martyred in the battle of Saragarhi that took place in the year 1897.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie.

It has been written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Kesari Akshay Kumar Karan Johar Parineeti Chopra kesari collections
