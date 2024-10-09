Advertisement
ALAYA F

‘Alaya F Likely To Join The Sequel Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan? Find Out Here

Alaya F is speculated to join the cast of the ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ sequel, adding to the excitement around the highly anticipated follow-up. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alaya F has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile performances
  • Rumors are rife about her possible involvement in the sequel of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
  • Fans are excited to see what new heights she will reach in her upcoming projects
'Alaya F Likely To Join The Sequel Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan? Find Out Here

Alaya F has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile performances, from her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to standout roles in films like 'Freddy', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Srikanth'. While fans eagerly await news of her next project, rumors are swirling about her possible involvement in the sequel of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. 

According to an industry insider, "Alaya F is said to be seen playing a part in the sequel of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." The source also hinted that Alaya might join the original trio of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in this much-anticipated follow-up, though details are still under wraps. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

 

Alaya has had a remarkable year, delivering two notable performances: sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and starring alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Srikanth'. With her growing portfolio, fans are excited to see what new heights she will reach in her upcoming projects. 

