‘Alaya F Likely To Join The Sequel Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan? Find Out Here

Alaya F has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile performances, from her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to standout roles in films like 'Freddy', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Srikanth'. While fans eagerly await news of her next project, rumors are swirling about her possible involvement in the sequel of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

According to an industry insider, "Alaya F is said to be seen playing a part in the sequel of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." The source also hinted that Alaya might join the original trio of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in this much-anticipated follow-up, though details are still under wraps.

Alaya has had a remarkable year, delivering two notable performances: sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and starring alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Srikanth'. With her growing portfolio, fans are excited to see what new heights she will reach in her upcoming projects.