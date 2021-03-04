Alia Bhatt’s pictures with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from Brahmastra sets look splendid!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt shared glimpses from the sets of her and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared behind the scenes (BTS) pictures featuring her, Ranbir and Ayan from the sets of her much-awaited flick. In one picture, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen looking at a giant statue of Goddess Kali. In another picture, the trio pose for the camera.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote on Instagram, “It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning.”

Check out Alia’s post:

Earlier, Alia had posted pictures from the sets after Nagarjuna Akkineni wrapped up his schedule.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

The movie will hit the silver screens and release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia will next be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The teaser of the movie generated a lot of buzz and several stars including Shah Rukh Khan praised Alia’s performance. The movie is slated to release in theatres on July 30, 2021.

Ranbir Kapoor also has 'Shamshera' with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and Luv Ranjan-backed untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.