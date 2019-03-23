हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla earns Rs 69 crore

Continuing its successful run at the box office, Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has gained momentum as it collected over Rs 69 crores ending the second week on a high note. 

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla earns Rs 69 crore

New Delhi: Continuing its successful run at the box office, Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has gained momentum as it collected over Rs 69 crores ending the second week on a high note. 

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla is rock-steady... Will cross ₹ 75 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 69.39 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 81.88 cr."

The film has got critical appreciation and was lauded by the audience for its power-packed performances. Badla is Amitabh and Taapsee' second stint together after Pink.

The film also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanTaapsee PannuBadlaManav Kaul
Next
Story

'The Tashkent Files' posters released

Must Watch

PT21M55S

NDA list Of Bihar Candidates Out