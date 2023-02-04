topStoriesenglish2569509
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Savage Reply to Netizen Asking About the 'Real Collection of Pathaan'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
  • `Pathaan` has received a massive response from viewers and SRK`s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years.
  • The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

Trending Photos

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Savage Reply to Netizen Asking About the 'Real Collection of Pathaan'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a befitting reply to a social media user who questioned him about the real collection of his latest blockbuster `Pathaan`.

Shah Rukh organised an `Ask Me Anything` session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he ? #AskSRK" Replying to this SRK, who is known for his witty and hilarious responses, said, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

`Pathaan` has received a massive response from viewers and SRK`s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

The film marks SRK`s return to the silver screen after four years. It`s an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the `Tiger` movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

Live Tv

Pathaanask srkShah Rukh Khanpathaan collectionpathaan box office collectionsrk pathaan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!