Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to release on December 10

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer  'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will release in theatres on December 10, 20221.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui&#039; to release on December 10
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is all set to hit the big screens on December 10.

Ayushmann posted two pictures on Instagram. In one image, he is seen holding a clapboard and flaunting his washboard abs. The second picture has his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor posing for the camera with him.

"Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theatre khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge (See the body, will show face later. Theatres are reopening, we will takeover the hearts once again.) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, releasing on 10th December, 2021," Ayushmann wrote in the caption of his post.

Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film directed by Kapoor. It is pitched as a progressive love story and is set in north India.

