Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' earns over Rs 72 crore in China

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhandhun became one of the most successful films of 2018. After impressing the Indian audience, the film went on to win hearts internationally. The film was lauded not only by the viewers but even the critics couldn't stop gushing over it. Andhadhun has now raked in impressive numbers in China.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#AndhaDhun continues its remarkable run in #China... Crosses $ 10.5 mn on Day 4 [Sat]... Excellent trending...

Wed $ 1.32 mn

Thu $ 1.78 mn

Fri $ 3.38 mn

Sat $ 4.03 mn

Total: $ 10.51 mn [₹ 72.72 cr]"

#AndhaDhun continues its remarkable run in #China... Crosses $ 10.5 mn on Day 4 [Sat]... Excellent trending...

Wed $ 1.32 mn

Thu $ 1.78 mn

Fri $ 3.38 mn

Sat $ 4.03 mn

Total: $ 10.51 mn [₹ 72.72 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2019

Andhadhun stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie is inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The black comedy thriller was written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.